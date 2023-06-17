Kodai Senga gets the nod for the New York Mets on Saturday at Citi Field against Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Cardinals vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV Channel: WPIX

Location: Queens, New York

Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank sixth in Major League Baseball with 94 home runs.

Fueled by 214 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks 12th in MLB with a .419 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals' .248 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.

St. Louis has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 316 (4.5 per game).

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

The Cardinals rank 11th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in the majors.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.41 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

The Cardinals have a combined 1.459 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals' Adam Wainwright (2-1) will make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed eight hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

Wainwright has not earned a quality start in seven starts this season.

Wainwright has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 6/11/2023 Reds L 4-3 Home Adam Wainwright Hunter Greene 6/12/2023 Giants L 4-3 Home Matthew Liberatore Logan Webb 6/13/2023 Giants L 11-3 Home Jack Flaherty Alex Cobb 6/14/2023 Giants L 8-5 Home Jordan Montgomery Anthony DeSclafani 6/16/2023 Mets L 6-1 Away Miles Mikolas Tylor Megill 6/17/2023 Mets - Away Adam Wainwright Kodai Senga 6/18/2023 Mets - Away Matthew Liberatore Carlos Carrasco 6/19/2023 Nationals - Away Jack Flaherty Josiah Gray 6/20/2023 Nationals - Away Jordan Montgomery MacKenzie Gore 6/21/2023 Nationals - Away Miles Mikolas Trevor Williams 6/24/2023 Cubs - Home Adam Wainwright -

