The New York Mets (33-36) and the St. Louis Cardinals (27-43) will square off on Saturday, June 17 at Citi Field, with Kodai Senga getting the nod for the Mets and Adam Wainwright taking the mound for the Cardinals. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The favored Mets have -160 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at +135. The matchup's over/under has been set at 9 runs.

Cardinals vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: WPIX

WPIX Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Senga - NYM (6-3, 3.34 ERA) vs Wainwright - STL (2-1, 5.79 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have won 24, or 53.3%, of the 45 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Mets have gone 10-12 (winning 45.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from New York, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

The Mets have a 1-2 record from the three games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- New York and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 25 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (40%) in those contests.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have given the Cardinals this season with a +135 moneyline set for this game.

In four games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Cardinals had a record of 1-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Willson Contreras 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+150) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Paul DeJong 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6000 18th 2nd Win NL Central +550 - 3rd

