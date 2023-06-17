Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Mets on June 17, 2023
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Player prop betting options for Francisco Lindor, Paul Goldschmidt and others are available in the New York Mets-St. Louis Cardinals matchup at Citi Field on Saturday, starting at 4:10 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Mets Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: WPIX
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has 75 hits with 19 doubles, 11 home runs, 38 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He's slashed .284/.377/.481 on the year.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mets
|Jun. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 14
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 13
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 12
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 11
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Arenado Stats
- Nolan Arenado has 73 hits with 10 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a .279/.326/.481 slash line on the year.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mets
|Jun. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 14
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 13
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 12
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 11
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
Francisco Lindor Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Lindor Stats
- Lindor has recorded 56 hits with 17 doubles, 12 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with six stolen bases.
- He's slashed .211/.289/.411 on the year.
Lindor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 13
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Pirates
|Jun. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Brandon Nimmo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Nimmo Stats
- Brandon Nimmo has 11 doubles, four triples, six home runs, 34 walks and 29 RBI (74 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.
- He's slashed .286/.380/.429 on the season.
Nimmo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 14
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 13
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 10
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
