Player prop betting options for Francisco Lindor, Paul Goldschmidt and others are available in the New York Mets-St. Louis Cardinals matchup at Citi Field on Saturday, starting at 4:10 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Mets Game Info

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: WPIX

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 75 hits with 19 doubles, 11 home runs, 38 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashed .284/.377/.481 on the year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jun. 14 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Jun. 13 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Giants Jun. 12 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Reds Jun. 11 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Arenado Stats

Nolan Arenado has 73 hits with 10 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .279/.326/.481 slash line on the year.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jun. 14 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Jun. 13 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Giants Jun. 12 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jun. 11 1-for-3 0 0 1 3 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Lindor Stats

Lindor has recorded 56 hits with 17 doubles, 12 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashed .211/.289/.411 on the year.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 at Pirates Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Brandon Nimmo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Nimmo Stats

Brandon Nimmo has 11 doubles, four triples, six home runs, 34 walks and 29 RBI (74 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He's slashed .286/.380/.429 on the season.

Nimmo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 14 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 13 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 at Pirates Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 10 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

