The St. Louis Cardinals (27-43) take a six-game losing streak into a home contest versus the New York Mets (33-36), at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The Mets will give the nod to Kodai Senga (6-3, 3.34 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Adam Wainwright (2-1, 5.79 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: WPIX

WPIX Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Senga - NYM (6-3, 3.34 ERA) vs Wainwright - STL (2-1, 5.79 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adam Wainwright

Wainwright (2-1) takes the mound first for the Cardinals in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 5.79 ERA in 37 1/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.

The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

During seven games this season, the 41-year-old has put up a 5.79 ERA and 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .327 to his opponents.

Wainwright does not have a quality start yet this season.

Wainwright is looking for his eighth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 innings per start.

He allowed one or more earned runs in all of his appearances in 2023.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kodai Senga

The Mets will hand the ball to Senga (6-3) for his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up no earned runs in seven innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with an ERA of 3.34, a 1.98 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.376.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

In 12 starts this season, Senga has lasted five or more innings 10 times, with an average of 5.4 innings per appearance.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.