Dylan Carlson Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Mets - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Dylan Carlson (.296 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Mets.
Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: WPIX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dylan Carlson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Dylan Carlson At The Plate
- Carlson has five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .242.
- In 57.9% of his games this year (22 of 38), Carlson has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (13.2%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 38 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (7.9%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Carlson has driven in a run in 10 games this year (26.3%), including four games with more than one RBI (10.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 15 games this season (39.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|16
|.250
|AVG
|.229
|.341
|OBP
|.296
|.431
|SLG
|.292
|7
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|3
|11/8
|K/BB
|15/2
|1
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 94 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Senga (6-3) takes the mound for the Mets in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.34 ERA in 64 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up two hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.34, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .205 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.