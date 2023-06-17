The Tampa Bay Rays versus the San Diego Padres is one of many strong options on today's MLB schedule.

You will find info on live coverage of today's MLB action right here.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo..

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Minnesota Twins (35-35) play the Detroit Tigers (29-39)

The Tigers hope to get a road victory at Target Field against the Twins on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.215 AVG, 9 HR, 34 RBI)

Carlos Correa (.215 AVG, 9 HR, 34 RBI) DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.238 AVG, 7 HR, 32 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

MIN Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -178 +152 9

The Chicago Cubs (32-37) host the Baltimore Orioles (43-26)

The Orioles hope to get a road victory at Wrigley Field against the Cubs on Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.285 AVG, 4 HR, 31 RBI)

Nico Hoerner (.285 AVG, 4 HR, 31 RBI) BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.282 AVG, 9 HR, 29 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

CHC Moneyline BAL Moneyline Total -128 +108 8

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

The Washington Nationals (27-41) face the Miami Marlins (39-31)

The Marlins will hit the field at Nationals Park versus the Nationals on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.288 AVG, 10 HR, 33 RBI)

Lane Thomas (.288 AVG, 10 HR, 33 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.390 AVG, 2 HR, 33 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

MIA Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -155 +132 9.5

The Texas Rangers (42-27) take on the Toronto Blue Jays (39-32)

The Blue Jays will hit the field at Globe Life Field against the Rangers on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.283 AVG, 10 HR, 53 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.283 AVG, 10 HR, 53 RBI) TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.314 AVG, 14 HR, 44 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

TEX Moneyline TOR Moneyline Total -120 +100 9.5

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

The Oakland Athletics (19-53) host the Philadelphia Phillies (36-34)

The Phillies hope to get a road victory at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against the Athletics on Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.259 AVG, 1 HR, 29 RBI)

Esteury Ruiz (.259 AVG, 1 HR, 29 RBI) PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.315 AVG, 8 HR, 42 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

PHI Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -170 +146 9

The Milwaukee Brewers (35-34) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-34)

The Pirates hope to get a road victory at American Family Field versus the Brewers on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.265 AVG, 9 HR, 30 RBI)

Christian Yelich (.265 AVG, 9 HR, 30 RBI) PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.278 AVG, 7 HR, 38 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

PIT Moneyline MIL Moneyline Total -110 -109 8.5

The Seattle Mariners (34-34) host the Chicago White Sox (30-41)

The White Sox will take to the field at T-Mobile Park versus the Mariners on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Ty France (.282 AVG, 6 HR, 32 RBI)

Ty France (.282 AVG, 6 HR, 32 RBI) CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.260 AVG, 17 HR, 36 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

SEA Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -153 +130 7.5

The Houston Astros (39-31) play the Cincinnati Reds (35-35)

The Reds will look to pick up a road win at Minute Maid Park against the Astros on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.285 AVG, 9 HR, 39 RBI)

Kyle Tucker (.285 AVG, 9 HR, 39 RBI) CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.273 AVG, 8 HR, 36 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

HOU Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -125 +106 8.5

The Atlanta Braves (44-26) play host to the Colorado Rockies (29-43)

The Rockies will look to pick up a road win at Truist Park versus the Braves on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.327 AVG, 15 HR, 45 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.327 AVG, 15 HR, 45 RBI) COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.271 AVG, 10 HR, 38 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

ATL Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -298 +242 10

The Kansas City Royals (18-51) take on the Los Angeles Angels (40-32)

The Angels will hit the field at Kauffman Stadium versus the Royals on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.245 AVG, 11 HR, 31 RBI)

Bobby Witt Jr. (.245 AVG, 11 HR, 31 RBI) LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.301 AVG, 22 HR, 54 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

LAA Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -175 +148 10

The New York Mets (33-36) host the St. Louis Cardinals (27-43)

The Cardinals will hit the field at Citi Field against the Mets on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: WPIX

WPIX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.211 AVG, 12 HR, 44 RBI)

Francisco Lindor (.211 AVG, 12 HR, 44 RBI) STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.284 AVG, 11 HR, 31 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

NYM Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -152 +131 8.5

The Boston Red Sox (35-35) play the New York Yankees (39-31)

The Yankees will take to the field at Fenway Park against the Red Sox on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Masataka Yoshida (.309 AVG, 7 HR, 36 RBI)

Masataka Yoshida (.309 AVG, 7 HR, 36 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.252 AVG, 11 HR, 28 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

BOS Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -129 +110 9

The San Diego Padres (33-36) face the Tampa Bay Rays (51-22)

The Rays hope to get a road victory at PETCO Park against the Padres on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.257 AVG, 11 HR, 33 RBI)

Juan Soto (.257 AVG, 11 HR, 33 RBI) TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.299 AVG, 8 HR, 33 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

TB Moneyline SD Moneyline Total -112 -107 8

The Los Angeles Dodgers (39-31) face the San Francisco Giants (37-32)

The Giants will take to the field at Dodger Stadium against the Dodgers on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.329 AVG, 13 HR, 46 RBI)

Freddie Freeman (.329 AVG, 13 HR, 46 RBI) SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.272 AVG, 8 HR, 21 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

LAD Moneyline SF Moneyline Total -155 +133 8.5

The Arizona Diamondbacks (42-28) take on the Cleveland Guardians (32-37)

The Guardians will look to pick up a road win at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Saturday at 10:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.312 AVG, 14 HR, 36 RBI)

Corbin Carroll (.312 AVG, 14 HR, 36 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.288 AVG, 11 HR, 41 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

CLE Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -131 +111 8.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.