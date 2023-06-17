Nolan Gorman, with a slugging percentage of .188 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the hill, June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

TV Channel: WPIX

WPIX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman leads St. Louis with 53 hits, batting .244 this season with 25 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 107th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.

Gorman has picked up a hit in 40 of 64 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.

He has gone deep in 13 games this year (20.3%), homering in 6% of his plate appearances.

Gorman has an RBI in 24 of 64 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 35.9% of his games this year (23 of 64), with two or more runs four times (6.3%).

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 33 .291 AVG .202 .375 OBP .289 .592 SLG .412 13 XBH 12 9 HR 6 29 RBI 17 39/14 K/BB 38/14 2 SB 2

