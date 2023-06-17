Paul DeJong -- with an on-base percentage of .211 in his past 10 games, 89 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the mound, on June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: WPIX

WPIX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul DeJong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong has five doubles, nine home runs and 13 walks while batting .227.

DeJong has picked up a hit in 52.3% of his 44 games this year, with at least two hits in 25.0% of those games.

He has homered in nine games this season (20.5%), leaving the park in 5.3% of his chances at the plate.

DeJong has had at least one RBI in 25.0% of his games this season (11 of 44), with more than one RBI five times (11.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 40.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (9.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 26 .190 AVG .253 .271 OBP .320 .381 SLG .473 4 XBH 10 4 HR 5 8 RBI 12 20/5 K/BB 29/8 1 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings