Following the second round of the U.S. Open, Rickie Fowler is atop the leaderboard with a score of -10.

Following the second round of the U.S. Open, Rickie Fowler is atop the leaderboard with a score of -10.

Rickie Fowler Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Fowler has shot under par nine times, while also posting 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted the best score of the day twice while finishing in the top-five three times and with a top-10 score in five of his last 16 rounds played.

Fowler has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in seven of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

In his past five appearances, Fowler has one win and three top-10 finishes.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Fowler finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. He carded a score better than average four times.

Fowler has finished in the top 10 in each of his past three tournaments.

Fowler will try to make the cut for the fourth straight event by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 21 -6 270 1 18 2 7 $4.3M

U.S. Open Insights and Stats

Fowler has four top-10 finishes, three top-five finishes and one win at this event in his previous 10 appearances. His average finishing position has been 21st.

In his past 10 appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut eight times.

Fowler won this tournament in 2023, the last time he entered it.

The Los Angeles Country Club will play at 7,423 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,110.

The courses that Fowler has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,318 yards, while The Los Angeles Country Club will be 7,423 yards this week.

Fowler's Last Time Out

Fowler was good on the 16 par-3 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 91st percentile of the field.

His 4.20-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday ranked in the 41st percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.14).

On the 16 par-5 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Fowler shot better than 91% of the field (averaging 4.44 strokes).

Fowler shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (the other competitors averaged 1.2).

On the 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Fowler carded fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (3.3).

Fowler carded fewer birdies or better (four) than the tournament average of 4.5 on the 40 par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

In that most recent competition, Fowler's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse 10 times (worse than the field average, 8.2).

Fowler finished The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.8) with eight on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday averaged 1.7 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Fowler finished without one.

U.S. Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 15-18, 2023

June 15-18, 2023 Course: The Los Angeles Country Club

The Los Angeles Country Club Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Par: 70 / 7,423 yards

70 / 7,423 yards Fowler Odds to Win: +333 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Fowler's performance prior to the 2023 U.S. Open.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.