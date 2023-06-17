Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Mets - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman (.154 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 138 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: WPIX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is batting .234 with 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 17 walks.
- Edman has picked up a hit in 33 of 66 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.
- He has hit a long ball in seven games this year (10.6%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 14 games this year (21.2%), Edman has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (7.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 22 games this year (33.3%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|31
|.259
|AVG
|.208
|.304
|OBP
|.280
|.414
|SLG
|.387
|9
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|8
|19/7
|K/BB
|19/10
|6
|SB
|4
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 94 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Senga (6-3 with a 3.34 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 13th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the righty went seven innings, allowing no earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 3.34 ERA and 11.0 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .205 to opposing batters.
