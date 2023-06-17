Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Mets - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Willson Contreras -- .147 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the mound, on June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Mets.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: WPIX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .204 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks.
- Contreras has gotten a hit in 32 of 63 games this season (50.8%), including 14 multi-hit games (22.2%).
- He has gone deep in 9.5% of his games in 2023 (six of 63), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 19 games this season (30.2%), Contreras has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (6.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 36.5% of his games this year (23 of 63), with two or more runs four times (6.3%).
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|32
|.246
|AVG
|.161
|.328
|OBP
|.264
|.430
|SLG
|.295
|13
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|10
|28/13
|K/BB
|33/14
|4
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.64 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 94 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Senga gets the start for the Mets, his 13th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.34 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty went seven innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing no earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.34, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .205 batting average against him.
