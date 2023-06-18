Cardinals vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 18
Sunday's contest between the New York Mets (33-37) and St. Louis Cardinals (28-43) squaring off at Citi Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Mets, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 1:40 PM ET on June 18.
The probable pitchers are Carlos Carrasco (2-3) for the Mets and Matthew Liberatore (1-2) for the Cardinals.
Cardinals vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Mets 5, Cardinals 4.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Mets vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Mets vs Cardinals Player Props
|Mets vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
Cardinals Performance Insights
- The Cardinals have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The Cardinals' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.
- The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 26 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (42.3%) in those games.
- St. Louis has a mark of 7-9 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- The offense for St. Louis is the No. 12 offense in MLB, scoring 4.5 runs per game (321 total runs).
- The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.39 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 12
|Giants
|L 4-3
|Matthew Liberatore vs Logan Webb
|June 13
|Giants
|L 11-3
|Jack Flaherty vs Alex Cobb
|June 14
|Giants
|L 8-5
|Jordan Montgomery vs Anthony DeSclafani
|June 16
|@ Mets
|L 6-1
|Miles Mikolas vs Tylor Megill
|June 17
|@ Mets
|W 5-3
|Adam Wainwright vs Kodai Senga
|June 18
|@ Mets
|-
|Matthew Liberatore vs Carlos Carrasco
|June 19
|@ Nationals
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Josiah Gray
|June 20
|@ Nationals
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs MacKenzie Gore
|June 21
|@ Nationals
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Trevor Williams
|June 24
|Cubs
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Justin Steele
|June 25
|Cubs
|-
|Matthew Liberatore vs Jameson Taillon
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.