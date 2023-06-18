Nolan Arenado -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the mound, on June 18 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Mets.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

  • Arenado has 10 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 19 walks while hitting .273.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 49th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.
  • Arenado has had a hit in 47 of 68 games this year (69.1%), including multiple hits 21 times (30.9%).
  • He has gone deep in 19.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Arenado has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (38.2%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those games (17.6%).
  • He has scored in 26 games this season (38.2%), including four multi-run games (5.9%).

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 34
.316 AVG .231
.366 OBP .276
.511 SLG .433
13 XBH 12
6 HR 7
22 RBI 23
27/11 K/BB 28/8
1 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets' 4.65 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to surrender 96 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Carrasco (2-3 with a 5.71 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.71, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .264 against him.
