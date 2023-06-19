Cardinals vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 19
Monday's game between the Washington Nationals (27-43) and St. Louis Cardinals (29-43) going head to head at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Nationals, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 4:05 PM ET on June 19.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Jack Flaherty (3-5) to the mound, while Josiah Gray (4-5) will answer the bell for the Nationals.
Cardinals vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Nationals 5, Cardinals 4.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Cardinals Performance Insights
- The Cardinals have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.
- The Cardinals have won 15, or 38.5%, of the 39 games they've played as favorites this season.
- St. Louis is 9-17 this season when entering a game favored by -145 or more on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 59.2% chance to win.
- St. Louis has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 329 (4.6 per game).
- The Cardinals' 4.42 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 13
|Giants
|L 11-3
|Jack Flaherty vs Alex Cobb
|June 14
|Giants
|L 8-5
|Jordan Montgomery vs Anthony DeSclafani
|June 16
|@ Mets
|L 6-1
|Miles Mikolas vs Tylor Megill
|June 17
|@ Mets
|W 5-3
|Adam Wainwright vs Kodai Senga
|June 18
|@ Mets
|W 8-7
|Matthew Liberatore vs Carlos Carrasco
|June 19
|@ Nationals
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Josiah Gray
|June 20
|@ Nationals
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs MacKenzie Gore
|June 21
|@ Nationals
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Trevor Williams
|June 24
|Cubs
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Justin Steele
|June 25
|Cubs
|-
|Matthew Liberatore vs Jameson Taillon
|June 27
|Astros
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Framber Valdez
