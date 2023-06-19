On Monday, Nolan Arenado (.381 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He hit two homers in his most recent game (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Mets.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Arenado? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado leads St. Louis with 75 hits, batting .276 this season with 27 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 98th, and he is 29th in the league in slugging.

In 48 of 69 games this year (69.6%) Arenado has had a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (31.9%).

He has hit a home run in 20.3% of his games this season, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

Arenado has picked up an RBI in 39.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 18.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.

In 39.1% of his games this year (27 of 69), he has scored, and in five of those games (7.2%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 35 .316 AVG .237 .366 OBP .280 .511 SLG .475 13 XBH 14 6 HR 9 22 RBI 26 27/11 K/BB 30/8 1 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings