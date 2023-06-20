Lane Thomas and Nolan Arenado hit the field when the Washington Nationals and St. Louis Cardinals meet on Tuesday at Nationals Park.

The Cardinals are favored in this one, at -150, while the underdog Nationals have +125 odds to win. The contest's total is set at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Cardinals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -150 +125 9 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have won 16 of the 40 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (40%).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, St. Louis has a 10-13 record (winning 43.5% of its games).

The Cardinals have an implied moneyline win probability of 60% in this contest.

St. Louis has played in 72 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-35-1).

The Cardinals have put together a 1-7-0 record ATS this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-21 17-22 14-14 16-28 23-32 7-10

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.