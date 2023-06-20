Dylan Carlson Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Nationals - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Dylan Carlson (.457 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 140 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Mets.
Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dylan Carlson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Dylan Carlson At The Plate
- Carlson has five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .238.
- In 57.5% of his games this season (23 of 40), Carlson has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (12.5%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 40 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (7.5%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Carlson has driven in a run in 11 games this season (27.5%), including four games with more than one RBI (10.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 15 of 40 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|18
|.250
|AVG
|.222
|.341
|OBP
|.283
|.431
|SLG
|.278
|7
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|4
|11/8
|K/BB
|17/2
|1
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 4.68 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (95 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gore (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 3.74 ERA in 74 2/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Friday against the Houston Astros, when the lefty went 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.74), 55th in WHIP (1.379), and 11th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.