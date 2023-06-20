Lars Nootbaar -- hitting .237 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the hill, on June 20 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar is hitting .259 with seven doubles, four home runs and 30 walks.

In 55.8% of his games this year (24 of 43), Nootbaar has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (25.6%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in four games this year (9.3%), leaving the park in 2.1% of his chances at the plate.

Nootbaar has driven in a run in 16 games this year (37.2%), including five games with more than one RBI (11.6%).

He has scored in 19 of 43 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 24 .242 AVG .272 .386 OBP .368 .303 SLG .435 2 XBH 9 1 HR 3 8 RBI 13 16/16 K/BB 24/14 2 SB 3

