MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Tuesday, June 20
For Tuesday's MLB action, here is a breakdown of all of the day's probable pitchers, headlined by a matchup between Nathan Eovaldi's Rangers and Dylan Cease's White Sox.
Keep scrolling to find the probable pitcher matchups for every game on the docket for June 20.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Royals at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Daniel Lynch (0-3) to the hill as they take on the Tigers, who will look to Michael Lorenzen (2-4) when the teams play Tuesday.
|KC: Lynch
|DET: Lorenzen
|4 (23.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (66 IP)
|5.79
|ERA
|4.23
|7.7
|K/9
|6.4
Vegas Odds for Royals at Tigers
- DET Odds to Win: -150
- KC Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Royals at Tigers
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSDET (regional restrictions may apply)
Blue Jays at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Yusei Kikuchi (6-2) to the hill as they play the Marlins, who will hand the ball to Eury Perez (4-1) for the matchup between the teams Tuesday.
|TOR: Kikuchi
|MIA: Pérez
|14 (71 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (35 IP)
|4.31
|ERA
|1.80
|9.0
|K/9
|9.3
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Marlins
- MIA Odds to Win: -120
- TOR Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Blue Jays at Marlins
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSFL (regional restrictions may apply)
Orioles at Rays Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (2-3) to the mound as they face the Rays, who will hand the ball to Tyler Glasnow (2-0) when the teams meet Tuesday.
|BAL: Bradish
|TB: Glasnow
|12 (60 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (21 IP)
|3.90
|ERA
|3.43
|7.8
|K/9
|11.1
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -175
- BAL Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Orioles at Rays
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSUN (regional restrictions may apply)
Braves at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Spencer Strider (7-2) to the mound as they play the Phillies, who will hand the ball to Ranger Suarez (1-2) for the matchup between the teams on Tuesday.
|ATL: Strider
|PHI: Suarez
|14 (78.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (37.2 IP)
|4.23
|ERA
|3.82
|14.5
|K/9
|8.4
Vegas Odds for Braves at Phillies
- ATL Odds to Win: -150
- PHI Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Braves at Phillies
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: TBS (regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Jordan Montgomery (3-7) to the bump as they play the Nationals, who will look to MacKenzie Gore (3-5) when the teams face off on Tuesday.
|STL: Montgomery
|WSH: Gore
|14 (78.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (74.2 IP)
|3.91
|ERA
|3.74
|8.4
|K/9
|10.5
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Nationals
- STL Odds to Win: -150
- WSH Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Cardinals at Nationals
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send George Kirby (6-5) to the mound as they play the Yankees, who will counter with Gerrit Cole (7-1) when the clubs meet Tuesday.
|SEA: Kirby
|NYY: Cole
|13 (80.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (91.2 IP)
|3.24
|ERA
|2.75
|7.9
|K/9
|9.6
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Yankees
- NYY Odds to Win: -115
- SEA Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 7 runs
Live Stream Mariners at Yankees
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: YES (regional restrictions may apply)
Cubs at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Marcus Stroman (8-4) to the bump as they take on the Pirates, who will give the start to Johan Oviedo (3-6) when the clubs play Tuesday.
|CHC: Stroman
|PIT: Oviedo
|15 (91.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (75.2 IP)
|2.45
|ERA
|4.40
|7.7
|K/9
|8.4
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Pirates
- CHC Odds to Win: -130
- PIT Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Cubs at Pirates
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet PT (regional restrictions may apply)
Athletics at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send Luis Medina (1-6) to the mound as they face the Guardians, who will hand the ball to Aaron Civale (2-2) for the matchup between the teams on Tuesday.
|OAK: Medina
|CLE: Civale
|8 (39.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (27 IP)
|7.55
|ERA
|2.67
|8.5
|K/9
|7.3
Vegas Odds for Athletics at Guardians
- CLE Odds to Win: -250
- OAK Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Athletics at Guardians
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSGL (regional restrictions may apply)
Rockies at Reds Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Noah Davis (0-0) to the bump as they play the Reds, who will look to Ben Lively (4-4) when the clubs play on Tuesday.
|COL: Davis
|CIN: Lively
|0 (0 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (42 IP)
|-
|ERA
|4.07
|-
|K/9
|8.8
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Reds
- CIN Odds to Win: -190
- COL Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 10.5 runs
Live Stream Rockies at Reds
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSOH (regional restrictions may apply)
Red Sox at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send Kutter Crawford (1-3) to the mound as they face the Twins, who will counter with Bailey Ober (4-3) when the clubs play on Tuesday.
|BOS: Crawford
|MIN: Ober
|13 (40.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (57.2 IP)
|3.98
|ERA
|2.65
|9.1
|K/9
|8.4
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Twins
- MIN Odds to Win: -145
- BOS Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Red Sox at Twins
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSN (regional restrictions may apply)
Diamondbacks at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Ryne Nelson (3-4) to the mound as they play the Brewers, who will give the start to Colin Rea (3-4) when the clubs play Tuesday.
|ARI: Nelson
|MIL: Rea
|14 (71.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (57.1 IP)
|5.30
|ERA
|4.71
|5.8
|K/9
|8.2
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Brewers
- MIL Odds to Win: -125
- ARI Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Brewers
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
Rangers at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Eovaldi (9-3) to the bump as they play the White Sox, who will hand the ball to Cease (3-3) when the teams play Tuesday.
|TEX: Eovaldi
|CHW: Cease
|14 (93.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (79.1 IP)
|2.59
|ERA
|4.31
|8.8
|K/9
|10.3
Vegas Odds for Rangers at White Sox
- TEX Odds to Win: -145
- CHW Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Rangers at White Sox
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
Mets at Astros Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send Justin Verlander (2-3) to the mound as they play the Astros, who will look to Framber Valdez (6-5) for the matchup between the clubs on Tuesday.
|NYM: Verlander
|HOU: Valdez
|8 (45 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (91 IP)
|4.40
|ERA
|2.27
|7.8
|K/9
|9.4
Vegas Odds for Mets at Astros
- HOU Odds to Win: -145
- NYM Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Mets at Astros
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet SW (regional restrictions may apply)
Padres at Giants Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Seth Lugo (3-3) to the hill as they face the Giants, who will counter with Anthony DeSclafani (4-6) when the teams play on Tuesday.
|SD: Lugo
|SF: DeSclafani
|8 (41.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (79.1 IP)
|4.10
|ERA
|4.31
|8.2
|K/9
|6.8
Vegas Odds for Padres at Giants
- SD Odds to Win: -115
- SF Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Padres at Giants
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-BA (regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (8-4) to the mound as they take on the Angels, who will counter with Reid Detmers (1-5) when the clubs play Tuesday.
|LAD: Kershaw
|LAA: Detmers
|14 (82.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (62.1 IP)
|2.95
|ERA
|4.48
|10.7
|K/9
|11.0
Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Angels
- LAD Odds to Win: -130
- LAA Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Dodgers at Angels
- Game Time: 10:07 PM ET
- Streaming: TBS (regional restrictions may apply)
