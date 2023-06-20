Oscar Mercado returns to action for the St. Louis Cardinals against MacKenzie Gore and the Washington NationalsJune 20 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last action (on June 5 against the Rangers) he went 0-for-2.

Oscar Mercado Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Oscar Mercado At The Plate

  • Mercado is hitting .310 with three doubles and a walk.
  • In five of 10 games this year (50.0%), Mercado has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 10 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Mercado has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Oscar Mercado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
.429 AVG .200
.429 OBP .250
.571 SLG .267
2 XBH 1
0 HR 0
5 RBI 0
1/0 K/BB 3/1
2 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
  • The Nationals have a 4.68 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (95 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Gore (3-5 with a 3.74 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 15th of the season.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Friday against the Houston Astros, when he went 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.74), 55th in WHIP (1.379), and 11th in K/9 (10.5).
