Paul DeJong Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Nationals - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Paul DeJong -- with an on-base percentage of .231 in his past 10 games, 71 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the hill, on June 20 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Nationals.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Paul DeJong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong is batting .235 with six doubles, 10 home runs and 13 walks.
- DeJong is batting .316 with one homer during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- DeJong has gotten a hit in 26 of 47 games this year (55.3%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (25.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 21.3% of his games in 2023 (10 of 47), and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 25.5% of his games this year, DeJong has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (10.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 20 times this season (42.6%), including five games with multiple runs (10.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|29
|.190
|AVG
|.262
|.271
|OBP
|.321
|.381
|SLG
|.495
|4
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|6
|8
|RBI
|13
|20/5
|K/BB
|33/8
|1
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.68).
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (95 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gore (3-5 with a 3.74 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 15th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Houston Astros, when the lefty tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 24-year-old's 3.74 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.379 WHIP ranks 55th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 11th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.