Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Nationals - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Tommy Edman (.353 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a triple and an RBI) against the Nationals.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Edman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman has 13 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 22 walks while batting .240.
- In 50.7% of his games this year (35 of 69), Edman has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (20.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 10.1% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Edman has had at least one RBI in 21.7% of his games this season (15 of 69), with two or more RBI five times (7.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 36.2% of his games this season (25 of 69), he has scored, and in nine of those games (13.0%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|34
|.259
|AVG
|.221
|.304
|OBP
|.315
|.414
|SLG
|.416
|9
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|9
|19/7
|K/BB
|20/15
|6
|SB
|6
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.68 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 95 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- The Nationals will send Gore (3-5) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.74 ERA and 87 strikeouts through 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the Houston Astros, the left-hander went 5 2/3 scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- The 24-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.74), 55th in WHIP (1.379), and 11th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.