Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will play Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals on Wednesday at Nationals Park, at 4:05 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023

4:05 PM ET

MASN

Washington D.C.

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals average 1.4 home runs per game to rank sixth in baseball with 105 total home runs.

St. Louis is eighth in baseball with a .427 slugging percentage.

The Cardinals' .250 batting average ranks 15th in the majors.

St. Louis is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.7 runs per game (346 total).

The Cardinals' .325 on-base percentage is 12th in baseball.

The Cardinals strike out 8.3 times per game, the No. 13 average in baseball.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.

St. Louis has a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals average baseball's fifth-worst WHIP (1.446).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Miles Mikolas (4-4 with a 4.36 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 16th of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the New York Mets, when he went six innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Mikolas has five quality starts under his belt this season.

Mikolas will try to continue an eight-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).

He has had three appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 6/16/2023 Mets L 6-1 Away Miles Mikolas Tylor Megill 6/17/2023 Mets W 5-3 Away Adam Wainwright Kodai Senga 6/18/2023 Mets W 8-7 Away Matthew Liberatore Carlos Carrasco 6/19/2023 Nationals W 8-6 Away Jack Flaherty Josiah Gray 6/20/2023 Nationals W 9-3 Away Jordan Montgomery MacKenzie Gore 6/21/2023 Nationals - Away Miles Mikolas Trevor Williams 6/24/2023 Cubs - Home Adam Wainwright Justin Steele 6/25/2023 Cubs - Home Matthew Liberatore Marcus Stroman 6/27/2023 Astros - Home Jack Flaherty Framber Valdez 6/28/2023 Astros - Home Jordan Montgomery Cristian Javier 6/29/2023 Astros - Home Miles Mikolas J.P. France

