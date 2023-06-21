As they go for the series sweep, Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (31-43) will take on the Washington Nationals (27-45) at Nationals Park on Wednesday, June 21. First pitch is set for 4:05 PM ET.

The Cardinals are -160 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Nationals (+135). The over/under is 9 runs for the game (with +100 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under).

Cardinals vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas - STL (4-4, 4.36 ERA) vs Trevor Williams - WSH (3-4, 4.50 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Cardinals versus Nationals game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Cardinals (-160) in this matchup, means that you think the Cardinals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.25 back.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Nolan Arenado get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have been favorites in 41 games this season and won 17 (41.5%) of those contests.

The Cardinals have an 8-11 record (winning 42.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals went 2-4 over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Nationals have come away with 24 wins in the 66 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win 14 times in 37 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Nationals had a record of 2-8.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Cardinals vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+135) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+130) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+210) Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+140)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 2nd Win NL Central +550 - 4th

Think the Cardinals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for St. Louis and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.