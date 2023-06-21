Player props are available for Paul Goldschmidt and Lane Thomas, among others, when the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Wednesday at 4:05 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 82 hits with 20 doubles, 13 home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashed .291/.382/.500 on the year.

Goldschmidt has recorded a base hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .318 with a double, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jun. 20 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 1 at Nationals Jun. 19 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 at Mets Jun. 18 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Mets Jun. 17 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Mets Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Arenado Stats

Nolan Arenado has 10 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 20 walks and 50 RBI (76 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He has a .271/.318/.482 slash line on the year.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Nationals Jun. 19 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Mets Jun. 18 2-for-5 2 2 3 8 0 at Mets Jun. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has recorded 81 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 36 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .290/.340/.491 on the year.

Thomas will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .350 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs, a walk and eight RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jun. 20 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 19 2-for-4 2 0 0 4 1 vs. Marlins Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 16 2-for-5 1 1 2 6 0

Luis Garcia Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Garcia Stats

Luis Garcia has 71 hits with nine doubles, three triples, five home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .280/.311/.398 so far this season.

Garcia brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .306 with a double, two triples, a walk and six RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jun. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 19 1-for-3 0 0 4 1 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 17 2-for-4 0 0 0 4 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 16 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

