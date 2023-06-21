Jordan Walker brings a 13-game hitting streak into the St. Louis Cardinals' (31-43) game versus the Washington Nationals (27-45) at 4:05 PM ET on Wednesday, at Nationals Park.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Miles Mikolas (4-4, 4.36 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Trevor Williams (3-4, 4.50 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas

Mikolas (4-4) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw six innings against the New York Mets, giving up six earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 34-year-old has pitched in 15 games this season with a 4.36 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .287.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Mikolas has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Williams

Williams (3-4) takes the mound first for the Nationals in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 4.50 ERA in 70 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.

The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

During 14 games this season, the 31-year-old has put up a 4.50 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .271 to opposing hitters.

Williams has two quality starts under his belt this year.

Williams has pitched five or more innings in a game 11 times this year heading into this matchup.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 14 outings this season.

