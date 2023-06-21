Dylan Carlson Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Nationals - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Dylan Carlson (.633 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He hit two homers in his previous appearance (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Nationals.
Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Dylan Carlson At The Plate
- Carlson has five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks while batting .246.
- In 24 of 41 games this year (58.5%) Carlson has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (14.6%).
- In 9.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Carlson has picked up an RBI in 12 games this year (29.3%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (12.2%).
- He has scored at least one run 16 times this year (39.0%), including one multi-run game.
Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|19
|.250
|AVG
|.241
|.341
|OBP
|.308
|.431
|SLG
|.397
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|7
|11/8
|K/BB
|17/3
|1
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.74 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (98 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williams (3-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 15th of the season.
- In his last time out on Friday against the Miami Marlins, the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.50, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .271 against him.
