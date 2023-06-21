The St. Louis Cardinals, including Willson Contreras (.366 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Nationals.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .210 with 14 doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks.

Contreras has recorded a hit in 34 of 66 games this year (51.5%), including 15 multi-hit games (22.7%).

In six games this year, he has gone deep (9.1%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).

In 21 games this year (31.8%), Contreras has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (7.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 24 games this year (36.4%), including four multi-run games (6.1%).

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 35 .246 AVG .177 .328 OBP .280 .430 SLG .315 13 XBH 9 4 HR 4 18 RBI 13 28/13 K/BB 34/14 4 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings