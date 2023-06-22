Chicago Sky vs. Washington Mystics: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits
The Washington Mystics will be up against Marina Mabrey when the Mystics (7-4) take on the Chicago Sky (5-7) at Wintrust Arena on Thursday, June 22 at 8:00 PM ET.
Washington knocked off Chicago 77-69 at home in its last matchup. Elena Delle Donne (20 PTS, 2 STL, 33.3 FG%) and Brittney Sykes (16 PTS, 3 STL, 75 FG%) paced the Mystics, while Morgan Bertsch (16 PTS, 7 REB, 66.7 FG%, 4-5 from 3PT) and Mabrey (11 PTS, 38.5 FG%) led the Sky.
Mystics vs. Sky Game Time and Info
- Who's the favorite?: Mystics (-160 to win)
- Who's the underdog?: Sky (+135 to win)
- What's the spread?: Mystics (-3.5)
- What's the over/under?: 155.5
- When: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Prime Video, NBCS-DC, and Monumental
Sky Season Stats
- The Sky put up 79.3 points per game and give up 81.5, ranking them seventh in the WNBA on offense and sixth defensively.
- With 35 rebounds per game and 33.8 rebounds allowed, Chicago is eighth and fourth in the league, respectively.
- The Sky are fourth in the league in assists (20.2 per game) in 2023.
- With 13.6 turnovers committed per game and 12.7 turnovers forced, Chicago is ninth and eighth in the league, respectively.
- Beyond the arc, the Sky are fourth in the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game (7.6). They are third-best in 3-point percentage at 36.1%.
- Defensively, Chicago is second-best in the league in 3-pointers conceded per game at 6.3. It is fourth in 3-point percentage conceded at 31.9%.
Sky Home/Away Splits
- In 2023 the Sky are averaging more points at home (87.4 per game) than away (73.4). But they are also allowing more at home (86.2) than on the road (78.1).
- At home, Chicago averages 33.4 rebounds per game, 2.7 fewer than away (36.1). The team gives up 30.8 rebounds per game at home, 5.1 fewer than on the road (35.9).
- This year the Sky are picking up more assists at home (22.4 per game) than away (18.6).
- At home, Chicago commits 12.8 turnovers per game, 1.3 fewer than on the road (14.1). It forces 12 turnovers per game at home, 1.1 fewer than away (13.1).
- This season the Sky are making more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than away (6.7). And they have a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.5%) than on the road (32.2%).
- Chicago concedes more 3-pointers per game at home (7.8) than away (5.1), and it allows a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.8%) than on the road (27.9%).
Sky Moneyline and ATS Records
- The Sky have won two of the eight games they've played as underdogs this season.
- The Mystics are 2-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +135 or more on the moneyline.
- Against the spread, Chicago is 6-5-0 this year.
- Chicago is 5-3 as a 3.5-point underdog or more.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 42.6% chance of a victory for the Sky.
