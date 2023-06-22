On Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Wintrust Arena, the Chicago Sky (5-7) will be trying to stop a four-game losing streak when hosting the Washington Mystics (7-4). It airs at 8:00 PM ET on Prime Video, NBCS-DC, and Monumental.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sky vs. Mystics matchup in this article.

Sky vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Prime Video, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

Prime Video, NBCS-DC, and Monumental Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Sky vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Sky vs. Mystics Betting Trends

The Mystics are 4-6-0 ATS this season.

The Sky have won six games against the spread this year, while failing to cover five times.

Washington is 3-6 ATS this season when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this season, Chicago has an ATS record of 5-3.

Games featuring the Mystics have hit the over just once this season.

A total of five Sky games this year have hit the over.

