Taylor Fritz enters the Viking International Eastbourne after his cinch Championships came to a close with a defeat at the hands of Adrian Mannarino in the round of 16. Fritz's opening match is against Mackenzie McDonald (in the round of 16). Fritz is the favorite (+275) at Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre.

Fritz at the 2023 Viking International Eastbourne

Next Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Tournament Dates: June 23 - July 1

June 23 - July 1 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Fritz's Next Match

Fritz will play McDonald in the round of 16 of the Viking International Eastbourne on Wednesday, June 28 at 6:00 AM ET.

Fritz is listed at -350 to win his next matchup against McDonald.

Taylor Fritz Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +2800

US Open odds to win: +3300

Viking International Eastbourne odds to win: +275

Fritz Stats

In his most recent tournament, the cinch Championships, Fritz was beaten in the Round of 16 by No. 46-ranked Mannarino, 4-6, 6-7.

Fritz has won two of his 23 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 48-22.

Fritz is 6-3 on grass over the past year.

In his 70 matches over the past 12 months, across all court types, Fritz has averaged 26.2 games.

On grass, Fritz has played nine matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 28.9 games per match while winning 56.5% of games.

Fritz has won 25.6% of his return games and 83.8% of his service games over the past 12 months.

Over the past 12 months, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Fritz has won 86.3% of his games on serve and 26.4% on return.

