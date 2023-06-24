Player prop betting options for Pete Alonso, Nicholas Castellanos and others are available in the New York Mets-Philadelphia Phillies matchup at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday, starting at 4:05 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Mets vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Max Scherzer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Scherzer Stats

The Mets will hand the ball to Max Scherzer (6-2) for his 13th start of the season.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Scherzer has started 12 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings nine times. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.

Scherzer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Astros Jun. 19 8.0 4 1 1 8 1 vs. Yankees Jun. 13 3.1 7 6 6 2 0 at Braves Jun. 7 5.2 11 5 5 10 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 1 7.0 5 2 1 9 1 at Rockies May. 26 7.0 6 1 1 8 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Max Scherzer's player props with BetMGM.

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has six doubles, a triple, 23 home runs, 29 walks and 51 RBI (56 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .225/.318/.534 slash line on the season.

Alonso hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .150 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Jun. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Astros Jun. 21 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Astros Jun. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jun. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has 19 doubles, 14 home runs, 31 walks and 51 RBI (61 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.

He has a slash line of .218/.305/.436 so far this season.

Lindor has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, two home runs, six walks and seven RBI.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Jun. 23 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jun. 21 1-for-1 2 0 1 2 1 at Astros Jun. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jun. 19 2-for-5 2 1 5 6 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 18 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 1

Bet on player props for Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor or other Mets players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Castellanos Stats

Castellanos has 23 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 21 walks and 43 RBI (89 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He has a .310/.354/.481 slash line on the year.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Jun. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Jun. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jun. 20 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Athletics Jun. 16 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 15 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Schwarber Stats

Kyle Schwarber has 50 hits with seven doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 54 walks and 41 RBI.

He's slashing .185/.327/.441 on the year.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mets Jun. 23 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jun. 22 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jun. 20 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 at Athletics Jun. 18 3-for-4 1 1 2 6 at Athletics Jun. 17 1-for-5 0 0 1 1

Bet on player props for Nicholas Castellanos, Kyle Schwarber or other Phillies players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.