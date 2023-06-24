The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul DeJong and his .514 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at London Stadium, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

1:10 PM ET Stadium: London Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong is batting .231 with six doubles, 11 home runs and 14 walks.

DeJong has gotten a hit in 27 of 49 games this season (55.1%), including 12 multi-hit games (24.5%).

In 11 games this year, he has hit a long ball (22.4%, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate).

DeJong has had an RBI in 13 games this year (26.5%), including six multi-RBI outings (12.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 42.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.2%.

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 31 .190 AVG .255 .271 OBP .317 .381 SLG .500 4 XBH 13 4 HR 7 8 RBI 15 20/5 K/BB 37/9 1 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings