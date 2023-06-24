The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman (hitting .212 in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, a home run, seven walks and six RBI), take on starting pitcher Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at London Stadium, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: London Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Discover More About This Game

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is hitting .241 with 13 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 23 walks.

Edman has picked up a hit in 37 of 71 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.

He has hit a long ball in 9.9% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his plate appearances.

Edman has had at least one RBI in 21.1% of his games this season (15 of 71), with more than one RBI five times (7.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 36.6% of his games this season (26 of 71), with two or more runs nine times (12.7%).

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 36 .259 AVG .223 .304 OBP .317 .414 SLG .405 9 XBH 14 4 HR 3 18 RBI 9 19/7 K/BB 21/16 6 SB 7

Cubs Pitching Rankings