The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman (hitting .212 in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, a home run, seven walks and six RBI), take on starting pitcher Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at London Stadium, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: London Stadium
  Stadium: London Stadium
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Discover More About This Game

Tommy Edman At The Plate

  • Edman is hitting .241 with 13 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 23 walks.
  • Edman has picked up a hit in 37 of 71 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.
  • He has hit a long ball in 9.9% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Edman has had at least one RBI in 21.1% of his games this season (15 of 71), with more than one RBI five times (7.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 36.6% of his games this season (26 of 71), with two or more runs nine times (12.7%).

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 36
.259 AVG .223
.304 OBP .317
.414 SLG .405
9 XBH 14
4 HR 3
18 RBI 9
19/7 K/BB 21/16
6 SB 7

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs' 3.94 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
  • Steele gets the start for the Cubs, his 14th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.71 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • In 13 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 2.71 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .229 to opposing hitters.
