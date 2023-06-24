Willson Contreras -- batting .200 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the mound, on June 24 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: London Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willson Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Willson Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras is hitting .207 with 14 doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks.
  • Contreras has reached base via a hit in 34 games this season (of 67 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
  • Looking at the 67 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in six of them (9.0%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 31.3% of his games this season, Contreras has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (7.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 24 games this season (35.8%), including multiple runs in four games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 36
.246 AVG .172
.328 OBP .272
.430 SLG .305
13 XBH 9
4 HR 4
18 RBI 13
28/13 K/BB 34/14
4 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 72 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
  • Steele makes the start for the Cubs, his 14th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.71 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • In 13 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 2.71 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .229 to opposing batters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.