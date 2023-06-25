Ben Shelton, off a loss in the round of 16 of Mallorca Championships (to Christopher Eubanks) in his most recent tournament, will start Wimbledon against Taro Daniel in the round of 128. Shelton's monyeline odds to win the tournament at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground are +25000.

Shelton at 2023 Wimbledon

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16

June 25 - July 16 Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Shelton's Next Match

Shelton will meet Daniel in the round of 128 of Wimbledon on Tuesday, July 4 at 6:00 AM ET.

Shelton is listed at -225 to win his next contest versus Daniel.

Ben Shelton Grand Slam Odds

Wimbledon odds to win: +25000

Shelton Stats

In his most recent match, Shelton lost 7-6, 4-6, 6-7 against Eubanks in the Round of 16 of Mallorca Championships.

Shelton has not won any of his 19 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall match record of 12-19.

Shelton is 1-2 on grass over the past year.

Shelton, over the past 12 months, has played 31 matches across all court types, and 29.1 games per match.

In his three matches on a grass surface over the past 12 months, Shelton has averaged 30.7 games.

Shelton has won 16.3% of his return games and 82.2% of his service games over the past year.

Over the past year, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Shelton has won 86.7% of his games on serve and 12.8% on return.

