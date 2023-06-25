Marina Mabrey and the Chicago Sky (5-8) take on the Connecticut Sun (11-3) at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on Sunday, June 25 at 1:00 PM ET.

Connecticut beat Minnesota 89-68 in its last game. Tiffany Hayes led the way with 21 points and six rebounds, followed by DiJonai Carrington with 17 points. Chicago enters this matchup having lost to Washington in their last game 80-59. They were led by Alanna Smith (13 PTS, 8 REB, 2 STL, 50.0 FG%) and Mabrey (8 PTS, 18.2 FG%).

Sun vs. Sky Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sun (-225 to win)

Sun (-225 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sky (+185 to win)

Sky (+185 to win) What's the spread?: Sun (-5.5)

Sun (-5.5) What's the over/under?: 158.5

158.5 When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: ESPN3, CW-26, and NBCS-BOS

Sky Season Stats

The Sky are eighth in the WNBA in points scored (77.7 per game) and sixth in points conceded (81.4).

Chicago is eighth in the league in rebounds per game (34.6) and fourth in rebounds conceded (34.3).

This season the Sky are ranked fifth in the league in assists at 19.7 per game.

In 2023, Chicago is ninth in the WNBA in turnovers committed (13.9 per game) and eighth in turnovers forced (12.7).

In 2023 the Sky are fourth in the league in 3-point makes (7.3 per game) and third-best in 3-point percentage (35.3%).

In 2023 Chicago is second-best in the league in 3-pointers conceded (6.2 per game) and fourth in defensive 3-point percentage (31.9%).

Sky Home/Away Splits

In 2023 the Sky are averaging more points at home (82.7 per game) than away (73.4). But they are also giving up more at home (85.2) than away (78.1).

At home, Chicago averages 32.8 rebounds per game, 3.3 fewer than on the road (36.1). The team allows 32.5 rebounds per game at home, 3.4 fewer than away (35.9).

The Sky collect 2.4 more assists per game at home (21.0) than on the road (18.6).

Chicago commits fewer turnovers per game at home (13.7) than away (14.1), but it also forces fewer turnovers at home (12.2) than on the road (13.1).

At home the Sky make 8.0 treys per game, 1.3 more than away (6.7). They shoot 39.0% from beyond the arc at home, 6.8% higher than on the road (32.2%).

This year Chicago is giving up more 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than on the road (5.1). And it concedes a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.0%) than on the road (27.9%).

Sky Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Sky have won two out of the nine games in which they've been the underdog.

The Sky have a record of 1-2 when they're set as an underdog of +185 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Chicago is 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, as a 5.5-point underdog or more, Chicago is 4-1.

The Sky have a 35.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

