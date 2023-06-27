Andrew Knizner is back in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against Framber Valdez and the Houston AstrosJune 27 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on June 20 against the Nationals) he went 1-for-4.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Discover More About This Game

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

Knizner is hitting .206 with five doubles, five home runs and four walks.

Knizner has gotten a hit in 16 of 31 games this season (51.6%), with multiple hits on four occasions (12.9%).

In 16.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Knizner has driven in a run in eight games this season (25.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 35.5% of his games this season (11 of 31), with two or more runs three times (9.7%).

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 .179 AVG .224 .200 OBP .262 .385 SLG .431 4 XBH 6 2 HR 3 7 RBI 5 13/1 K/BB 17/3 0 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings