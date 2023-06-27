Dylan Carlson Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Astros - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Dylan Carlson, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Dylan Carlson At The Plate
- Carlson has five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks while hitting .241.
- Carlson has gotten at least one hit in 58.1% of his games this season (25 of 43), with at least two hits six times (14.0%).
- He has hit a home run in four games this season (9.3%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 27.9% of his games this year, Carlson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 16 of 43 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|20
|.240
|AVG
|.242
|.337
|OBP
|.304
|.413
|SLG
|.387
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|7
|13/9
|K/BB
|17/3
|1
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is fifth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.56 team ERA that is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 84 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Valdez (7-5 with a 2.27 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 16th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander threw eight innings against the New York Mets, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 2.27 ERA ranks second, 1.000 WHIP ranks fourth, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 23rd.
