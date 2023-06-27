Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Astros - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Lars Nootbaar (.275 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 93 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Cubs.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lars Nootbaar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar is hitting .262 with eight doubles, four home runs and 30 walks.
- Nootbaar has reached base via a hit in 27 games this year (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- He has homered in 8.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 47), and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Nootbaar has had an RBI in 17 games this season (36.2%), including five multi-RBI outings (10.6%).
- He has scored in 20 games this year (42.6%), including four multi-run games (8.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|26
|.243
|AVG
|.276
|.370
|OBP
|.366
|.297
|SLG
|.439
|2
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|13
|17/16
|K/BB
|25/14
|2
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Astros have the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.56).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (84 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Astros will send Valdez (7-5) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 2.27 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the left-hander tossed eight innings against the New York Mets, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 29-year-old's 2.27 ERA ranks second, 1.000 WHIP ranks fourth, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 23rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.