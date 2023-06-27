The St. Louis Cardinals, including Willson Contreras and his .432 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Cubs.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .216 with 15 doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks.

Contreras has picked up a hit in 50.7% of his 69 games this season, with at least two hits in 23.2% of them.

He has gone deep in 8.7% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras has had at least one RBI in 30.4% of his games this season (21 of 69), with more than one RBI five times (7.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 25 of 69 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 36 .262 AVG .172 .338 OBP .272 .443 SLG .305 14 XBH 9 4 HR 4 18 RBI 13 29/13 K/BB 34/14 4 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings