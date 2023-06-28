Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Astros - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Brendan Donovan (batting .325 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan is hitting .269 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 116th in the league in slugging.
- Donovan has had a hit in 42 of 71 games this year (59.2%), including multiple hits 18 times (25.4%).
- He has homered in 9.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 71), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Donovan has picked up an RBI in 21.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 26 games this year (36.6%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|36
|.268
|AVG
|.269
|.355
|OBP
|.370
|.382
|SLG
|.387
|8
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|4
|12
|RBI
|11
|23/12
|K/BB
|18/17
|2
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Astros have the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.57).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (85 total, 1.1 per game).
- Javier makes the start for the Astros, his 16th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.25 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when the righty threw 2 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.25 ERA ranks 17th, 1.120 WHIP ranks 21st, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 37th among qualifying pitchers this season.
