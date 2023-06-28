Jordan Walker carries a 16-game hitting streak into the St. Louis Cardinals' (33-45) game versus the Houston Astros (42-37) at 7:45 PM ET on Wednesday, at Busch Stadium.

The probable starters are Miles Mikolas (4-5) for the Cardinals and Cristian Javier (7-1) for the Astros.

Cardinals vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (4-5, 4.23 ERA) vs Javier - HOU (7-1, 3.25 ERA)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas

Mikolas (4-5) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed eight hits in seven innings against the Washington Nationals.

The 34-year-old has pitched in 16 games this season with a 4.23 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .287.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Mikolas has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier

The Astros are sending Javier (7-1) to make his 16th start of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.25 ERA and 77 strikeouts through 83 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the New York Mets, the righty went 2 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.

In 15 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 3.25 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .225 to his opponents.

Javier is looking to collect his ninth quality start of the season.

Javier has 14 starts this campaign that he pitched five or more innings.

In one of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

The 26-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.25), 21st in WHIP (1.120), and 37th in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

