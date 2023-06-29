Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Astros - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Brendan Donovan (.359 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Astros.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan is batting .272 with seven doubles, eight home runs and 30 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 51st in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 106th in slugging.
- Donovan has gotten at least one hit in 59.7% of his games this season (43 of 72), with more than one hit 19 times (26.4%).
- He has gone deep in 11.1% of his games in 2023 (eight of 72), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Donovan has an RBI in 16 of 72 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 27 of 72 games this season, and more than once 8 times.
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|36
|.276
|AVG
|.269
|.363
|OBP
|.370
|.409
|SLG
|.387
|9
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|11
|23/13
|K/BB
|18/17
|2
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.61 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 88 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- France makes the start for the Astros, his 10th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.54 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 3.54 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .243 to his opponents.
