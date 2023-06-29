Thursday's contest that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (33-46) versus the Houston Astros (43-37) at Busch Stadium has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Cardinals. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on June 29.

The Astros will give the ball to J.P. France (2-3, 3.54 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Adam Wainwright (3-2, 6.56 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cardinals 6, Astros 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 3-1.

When it comes to the over/under, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its previous 10 games.

The past 10 Cardinals matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 29 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (44.8%) in those games.

St. Louis has a mark of 8-10 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for St. Louis is the No. 12 offense in the majors, scoring 4.6 runs per game (365 total runs).

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.43 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Schedule