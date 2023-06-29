How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 29
Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will try to beat Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals when the teams square off on Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals rank sixth in Major League Baseball with 109 home runs.
- St. Louis is seventh in MLB with a .425 slugging percentage this season.
- The Cardinals' .251 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.
- St. Louis ranks 12th in the majors with 365 total runs scored this season.
- The Cardinals have an OBP of .325 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Cardinals rank 11th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.
- St. Louis strikes out 8.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 23rd in MLB.
- St. Louis has pitched to a 4.43 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.
- The Cardinals have a combined 1.448 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Adam Wainwright (3-2) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 10th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw three innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up seven earned runs while allowing 11 hits.
- He has earned a quality start one time in nine starts this season.
- Wainwright has made eight starts of five or more innings in nine chances this season, and averages 5.1 frames when he pitches.
- He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/21/2023
|Nationals
|L 3-0
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Trevor Williams
|6/24/2023
|Cubs
|L 9-1
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Justin Steele
|6/25/2023
|Cubs
|W 7-5
|Home
|Matthew Liberatore
|Marcus Stroman
|6/27/2023
|Astros
|W 4-2
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Framber Valdez
|6/28/2023
|Astros
|L 10-7
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Cristian Javier
|6/29/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|J.P. France
|6/30/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Matthew Liberatore
|Luis Severino
|7/1/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Gerrit Cole
|7/2/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|-
|7/3/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Braxton Garrett
|7/4/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Jesús Luzardo
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
