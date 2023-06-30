Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Yankees - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Brendan Donovan (.444 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Astros.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan is hitting .272 with seven doubles, eight home runs and 30 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 50th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 25th and he is 111th in slugging.
- In 60.3% of his 73 games this season, Donovan has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
- In 11.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Donovan has driven in a run in 16 games this season (21.9%), including six games with more than one RBI (8.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 27 of 73 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|36
|.275
|AVG
|.269
|.360
|OBP
|.370
|.405
|SLG
|.387
|9
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|11
|24/13
|K/BB
|18/17
|2
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 3.60 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 87 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- The Yankees will send Severino (1-2) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.25 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander went six scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 5.25 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .271 to his opponents.
