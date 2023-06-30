The St. Louis Cardinals, including Brendan Donovan (.444 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Astros.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan is hitting .272 with seven doubles, eight home runs and 30 walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 50th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 25th and he is 111th in slugging.

In 60.3% of his 73 games this season, Donovan has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.

In 11.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Donovan has driven in a run in 16 games this season (21.9%), including six games with more than one RBI (8.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 27 of 73 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 36 .275 AVG .269 .360 OBP .370 .405 SLG .387 9 XBH 6 4 HR 4 13 RBI 11 24/13 K/BB 18/17 2 SB 2

