In the series opener on Friday, June 30, Matthew Liberatore will toe the rubber for the St. Louis Cardinals (33-47) as they square off against the New York Yankees (45-36), who will answer with Luis Severino. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:15 PM ET at Busch Stadium.

Oddsmakers list the Cardinals as -110 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Yankees -110 moneyline odds to win. A 9.5-run total has been set in the game.

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Liberatore - STL (1-2, 5.60 ERA) vs Severino - NYY (1-2, 5.25 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

The Cardinals have won 17, or 39.5%, of the 43 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Cardinals have gone 19-30 (38.8%).

The implied probability of a win from St. Louis, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

The Cardinals played as the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and finished 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 26 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (46.2%) in those games.

The Yankees have a mark of 12-14 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+135) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+175) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+225) Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+150)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 20th 3rd Win NL Central +750 - 4th

