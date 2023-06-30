The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt (hitting .293 in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, four walks and 11 RBI), take on starter Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.374), slugging percentage (.489) and total hits (87) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 24th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.

In 65.4% of his games this year (51 of 78), Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (35.9%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 12.8% of his games in 2023 (10 of 78), and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI in 34.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 37 games this season (47.4%), including 10 multi-run games (12.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 40 .289 AVG .282 .406 OBP .344 .500 SLG .479 16 XBH 18 7 HR 7 20 RBI 22 43/26 K/BB 33/16 5 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings