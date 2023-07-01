Andrew Knizner -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the mound, on July 1 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Astros.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

Knizner has five doubles, five home runs and four walks while hitting .210.

Knizner has had a hit in 17 of 32 games this season (53.1%), including multiple hits four times (12.5%).

In 15.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

In eight games this season (25.0%), Knizner has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 11 times this season (34.4%), including three games with multiple runs (9.4%).

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 17 .190 AVG .224 .209 OBP .262 .381 SLG .431 4 XBH 6 2 HR 3 7 RBI 5 13/1 K/BB 17/3 0 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings